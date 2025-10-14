 Skip to content
14 October 2025 Build 20381149 Edited 14 October 2025 – 06:39:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

added sound effect for when cards shatter

fixed a bug where sometimes default royal sound effects would play for all themes

fixed some themese sound effects not being loaded

