- Fixed some crash bugs that would sometimes occur in heavily modded games.
- Fixed a regression introduced in August 2025 that caused telemetry to be sent only from heavily modded games with 51+ mods.
- Fixed that mods beyond the 50th mod showed up as "Unknown mod" on the Mods page.
Dawnsbury Days 3.63 (modding and telemetry hotfix)
