14 October 2025 Build 20381126 Edited 14 October 2025 – 07:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed some crash bugs that would sometimes occur in heavily modded games.
  • Fixed a regression introduced in August 2025 that caused telemetry to be sent only from heavily modded games with 51+ mods.
  • Fixed that mods beyond the 50th mod showed up as "Unknown mod" on the Mods page.

