22 October 2025 Build 20380937 Edited 22 October 2025 – 07:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Improvements

  • Changed map display to a gradual display

Fixes

  • Fixed some crash cases.

  • Fixed an issue where the drop contents were different from what was expected in some dungeons.

  • Fixed some texts.

