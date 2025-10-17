Hello, Travelers!

This update focuses on enhancing overall performance and stability while addressing several key bugs.

Your continued feedback has been invaluable in helping us refine Shape of Dreams. Please keep sharing your thoughts with us — every comment helps us make the game better.

Optimization

Added “Off” option for Fog Quality settings.

→ Greatly improves FPS, especially on lower-end PCs.

Added Texture Quality settings.

Overall game performance optimization.

Fixed severe frame drops and high GPU usage in the title screen and certain maps.

Adjustments

The cast time of Sneeze now scales with Attack Speed .

Reduced the visual intensity of elemental effects on large bosses.

When both Travelers and Heroic Bosses die simultaneously, Travelers will now revive instead of triggering game over.

Ultimate Malice star now consistently applies to Annihilation Stance.

Improved Unity engine security features.

Bug Fixes

General

Fixed mouse button input malfunction on Linux and Mac systems.

Fixed a bug where the game could freeze when selecting Play Tutorial or identifying Artifacts in certain languages.

Fixed the inaccurate completion rate display for Déjà vu .

Fixed occasional slowdown in Sneeze cast time.

Fixed abnormal Attack Damage and Attack Speed when Shell Traveler used Essence of Quicksilver .

Fixed Shell Traveler sometimes moves more slowly without reason.

Fixed Apple of Discord disabling certain star effects, such as Controlled Madness .

Fixed Embrace Mortality damage boost being applied multiple times under specific conditions.

Fixed multiple bugs that occurred when leaving and returning to a Chaos area without claiming rewards.

Fixed Mirage Skin monsters continuously refreshing the Delusional effect through burn damage.

Fixed the inability to change Traveler Memories in the Constellation screen when playing at 4:3 resolution.

Fixed White Night safe zone failing to activate when using certain Memories .

Updated several translation texts.

Co-op

Fixed Lucid Dream selection resetting when a new Traveler joined a Co-op lobby.

Fixed clients being unable to skip the final boss cutscene in certain cases.

→ Travelers no longer take damage during cutscene playback.

We truly appreciate your passion and support for Shape of Dreams.

Our team will continue to refine and expand the game based on your feedback — and we can’t wait to share what’s coming next.

Thank you!

– Lizard Smoothie💫