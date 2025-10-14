 Skip to content
14 October 2025 Build 20380847
Update notes via Steam Community
Quick patch to fix a few bugs related to offscreen rendering (collection window, field manual, map, inventory portrait).

Additionally optimized some shader code around the outline pass, and improved frame capping for high refresh rate monitors.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2870581
