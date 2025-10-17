Class 10 is here!

With the new beta build comes a new Class 10 ghost. Reaching level 35 will unlock class 10 ghosts as well as this new unique ghost. Along with the ghost comes a new haunted location, cassette tape, and mode.

The new map is a combined museum and art gallery. The unique ghost has a connection with this location and now haunts its halls. It's up to you to exorcise this ghost and bring peace back to the museum.

The cassette tape contains a brand new song that can be played in the office once exorcising the ghost. Hopefully you'll find this song bigger and better than previous cassette tapes with it being composed with vocals in mind and has a great singer contributing his voice and melody.

Finally, a new mode has been added - Preliminary Investigations. This new mode will be unlocked with the Class 10 ghost and can be used for all ghosts Class 7 and above. You will be able to choose to enter a haunted location at a time the ghost isn't present to look for special clues related to that ghost. With a handy Clue Radar you'll be able to discover the direction of the closest clue until no more can be found.

Have fun investigating!

*Note: This update doesn't modify the demo-playable code, so the demo build will not be updated as there's nothing to update there.