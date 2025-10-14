 Skip to content
14 October 2025 Build 20380758 Edited 14 October 2025 – 06:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
+ Addressed the CVE vulnerability in older Unity applications by patching the engine .dll file

For more info, view Unity's official update on this: https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01/remediation

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1916711
