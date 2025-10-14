+ Addressed the CVE vulnerability in older Unity applications by patching the engine .dll file
For more info, view Unity's official update on this: https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01/remediation
Addressing CVE vulnerability
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 1916711
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update