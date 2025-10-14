 Skip to content
14 October 2025 Build 20380755 Edited 14 October 2025 – 06:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

GAMEPLAY CHANGES

  • FIVE NEW ENEMIES ADDED TO THE RANDOM ENCOUNTERS

  • TWISTED PET On Attack: Increase the cost of Corporate cards by 100

  • COLD CALLER You cannot liquidate while this enemy is in play

  • ACCOUNTANT Sets your budget to 0 when this enemy spawns

  • RECRUITER Raise the cost of Character cards by 300 when this enemy spawns

  • BREAKROOM ANGEL Can attack up to three times

  • A FEW OLD ENEMIES ANIMATIONS AND TEXTURES HAVE BEEN CHANGED

BUGS

  • PRINCE GREY INCORRECT ATTACK POWER FIXED

  • ENEMY SPAWNING ANIMATION BUG FIXED

  • RANDOM ENCOUNTER SPAWNING WEIGHT BUG AT HIGH LEVELS HAS BEEN FIXED

