GAMEPLAY CHANGES
FIVE NEW ENEMIES ADDED TO THE RANDOM ENCOUNTERS
TWISTED PET On Attack: Increase the cost of Corporate cards by 100
COLD CALLER You cannot liquidate while this enemy is in play
ACCOUNTANT Sets your budget to 0 when this enemy spawns
RECRUITER Raise the cost of Character cards by 300 when this enemy spawns
BREAKROOM ANGEL Can attack up to three times
A FEW OLD ENEMIES ANIMATIONS AND TEXTURES HAVE BEEN CHANGED
BUGS
PRINCE GREY INCORRECT ATTACK POWER FIXED
ENEMY SPAWNING ANIMATION BUG FIXED
RANDOM ENCOUNTER SPAWNING WEIGHT BUG AT HIGH LEVELS HAS BEEN FIXED
Changed files in this update