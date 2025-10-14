Mini Update 6



BUG FIX - fixed the issue in Endless Mode where the next item would become invisible after serving 60 burgers.



Mini animation change - When moving/walking the cam moves a bit more idk



Erm I was away on holiday, which is why things have been quiet, but I'm officially back now. so i'm gonna try do some more small updates for Halloween and get back into dev work.



Feel free to share feedback or suggestions. Thank You to everyone who has played Greed's Grub



