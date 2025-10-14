 Skip to content
14 October 2025 Build 20380677
Update notes via Steam Community
Mini Update 6

BUG FIX - fixed the issue in Endless Mode where the next item would become invisible after serving 60 burgers.

Mini animation change - When moving/walking the cam moves a bit more idk

Erm I was away on holiday, which is why things have been quiet, but I'm officially back now. so i'm gonna try do some more small updates for Halloween and get back into dev work.

Feel free to share feedback or suggestions. Thank You to everyone who has played Greed's Grub

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3655931
