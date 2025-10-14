25.10.14 Update Patch
Performance Optimization:
Converted more objects to dynamic loading.
Optimized some time-consuming calculations to reduce frame drops and stuttering.
Network Optimization:
Modified the synchronization method for object positions.
Bug Fixes:
Fixed an issue where the fishing rod would get stuck in the air and fish couldn’t be picked up after being knocked down by a swordfish while fishing.
Fixed a problem where cave wall positions might appear incorrectly on the client side.
Fixed localization issues for Burger King in the English version.
New Content:
Added giant rare tomatoes and pumpkins.
Added a rare pumpkin costume.
Changed files in this update