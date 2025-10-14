 Skip to content
14 October 2025 Build 20380591
Update notes via Steam Community

25.10.14 Update Patch

Performance Optimization:

  • Converted more objects to dynamic loading.

  • Optimized some time-consuming calculations to reduce frame drops and stuttering.

Network Optimization:

  • Modified the synchronization method for object positions.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue where the fishing rod would get stuck in the air and fish couldn’t be picked up after being knocked down by a swordfish while fishing.

  • Fixed a problem where cave wall positions might appear incorrectly on the client side.

  • Fixed localization issues for Burger King in the English version.

New Content:

  • Added giant rare tomatoes and pumpkins.

  • Added a rare pumpkin costume.

