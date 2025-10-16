[An Ode to Origin: Act 2]・Clear Act 2 for 1000 CS total! Rewards increase for clearing Act 1 is back!・1 encounter/day (10 Max)!・Daily light/shadow item campaign on nowVer 3.13.0 Update◆Episode・An Ode to Origin: Act 2 - The Humans, "A Just Dream"◆Encounters・New character Mildy is available◆Astral Archive・Added new Astral Archive content