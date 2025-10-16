Ver 3.13.0 An Ode to Origin: Act 2 - The Humans, "A Just Dream"
Update notes via Steam Community
[An Ode to Origin: Act 2]
・Clear Act 2 for 1000 CS total! Rewards increase for clearing Act 1 is back!
・1 encounter/day (10 Max)!
・Daily light/shadow item campaign on now
Ver 3.13.0 Update
◆Episode
・An Ode to Origin: Act 2 - The Humans, "A Just Dream"
◆Encounters
・New character Mildy is available
◆Astral Archive
・Added new Astral Archive content
Check the in-game notices for more information.
