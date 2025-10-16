 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 New World: Aeternum Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Call of Duty®
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
16 October 2025 Build 20380496 Edited 16 October 2025 – 02:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

[An Ode to Origin: Act 2]
・Clear Act 2 for 1000 CS total! Rewards increase for clearing Act 1 is back!
・1 encounter/day (10 Max)!
・Daily light/shadow item campaign on now

Ver 3.13.0 Update
◆Episode
・An Ode to Origin: Act 2 - The Humans, "A Just Dream"

◆Encounters
・New character Mildy is available

◆Astral Archive
・Added new Astral Archive content

Check the in-game notices for more information.

Changed files in this update

Windows ANOTHER EDEN Depot Depot 1252601
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link