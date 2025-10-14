The game now features destructible environments, specifically glass surfaces.

The logic for applying the red keychain from the alarm clock has been updated to make it clearer for players what exactly it does.





The alarm clock's spawn locations have been adjusted to make it appear more often in players' field of view.





3 new Achievements have been added. Don't worry, none of them are complicated or obscure. These achievements have been obvious and long overdue, so we decided to add them now and close this issue.





The icons and text on the game rules screen have been aligned to make it look less chaotic.





DLSS has been updated from version 310.3.0.0 to 310.4.0.0.



This update includes the following changes:The next major update will be called "Mutations" and will focus on new types of monsters in the game's bonus mode, so that mode won't feel like a boring stroll in the park. Many of you asked for some hardcore elements—hardcore is coming, heh!As for the release timeline—October or November. We'll try to make it in time for Halloween, since that's the main holiday for beloved indie horrors!Best Regards,Ells&Pills