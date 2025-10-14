Hello everyone! The game was just updated with version 0.3.1. The single biggest update to a game I've ever made in my life. Let's dive in!

Free city update

Ofcourse, the biggest thing in the update is adding a completed and (almost) finalized version of the Free City zone. We originally wanted the game to include full version of the Free City at the start of Early Access, but after we've realized how many ideas we had, we decided to really focus on it post-launch. And now, after 3 months of hard work, the city is finally here! So, what you can find in here:

Quests

There are 9 new quests in the city, ranging from complex and intricate mysteries, detective quests, and simple day-to-day quests, that will allow you to immerse yourself into the life of the city. I won't spoil much, just want to say that one of these quests, while not being the most complex and variable in the game, is quite personal and it's a story I wanted to tell for a long time.

Secrets and random encounters

There are a lot of hidden stuff in the city, that you'll be able to uncover and get a good reward. There are also merchant, trainers or just random people you can talk to, that will give you some info, make a joke or reward you in some way. We also wrote a dozens of books and small letters, that you can find in libraries and houses, that will give you some entertaining stories or more lore.

Sewers

Keep an eye for a manholes like this. They're spread throuout the city, and quite easy to spot. Through them, you will be able to get to the city sewers, a large and complex maze of tunnels, filled with dangerous enemies, hidden bosses, treasures to find and hidden societes. Be careful there!

Crime system

In Free City, you can't just loot everything and attack everyone on sight. If you commit crime, your crime level will increase. After certain amount of crime commited, you will be pursued by city guard, and merchants won't talk to you. You will be able to pay a fine for the city council to reduce you crime level, but after huge amounts of crime, it won't be possible. The more crime you have, the harder it is to increase it.

A certain faction in the sewers, however, can appreciate you being a criminal, and murdering members of this faction can decrease you crime level, even after you went too far.

PLEASE NOTE: most of the voice overs for Free City are still being recorded, so most NPCs will have placeholder or missing voiceovers.

ALSO: There are new options in video settings that allow you to decrease amount of random people walking around in the city, and amount of details in the city, which should help if you have low framerate. Please remember that the game is still being optimized.

Gameplay changes:

Max level is increased to 24

Added new recipes for cooking, alchemy and enchatment

Rebalanced meat baking recipe ingredients for cooking

Increased swimming speed

Increased arrow flying speed

Throwable items like exploding barrels now have an indicator showing where they will be dropped

Jump range increased slightly

Getting up animation speed slightly increased

You can now keybind alt key

Lazarian healing crystals won't heal each other anymore

When targeting an enemy, you can now see duration of his effects

Water elementals event in first zone now rewards small water essence

After you move inventory and equip windows around, their position is now saved

Banditry: added pickpocketing ability

Serenade cooldown decreased and walking speed during playing is increased by 15%

Command ability now allows you to tell your companions to attack destructible items, doors, puzzle totems etc.

You can now hide chat

Bug fixes:

Fixed bug with incorrect application of health enchant

Fixed issue when AoE abilities applied multiple times on the same enemy

Fixed issue when fall damage was sometimes applying when falling into water

Fixed issue with time of day and weather sync in multiplayer

increased client timeout time in multiplayer

Fixed visual bugs with archers in some towers

Fixed collision bugs in some towers in second zone

Fixed field of flowers interfering with other spells and players issue

Fixed switch weapon icon in player equip not showing

Fixed some resource requirements for archery and banditry crafting

Fixed some stats for ranger armor, mercenary armor and missing icons for some rings

Fixed non-working skill-checks for some dialogue in Tranquil Strand

Fixed wrong calculations for magic resistance that caused your magic resist stat to go negative after using some buffs sometimes

Grappling hooks now have a max timer, that should prevent them glitching and pulling players endlessly

Fixed crafting list not updating after learning new recipes sometimes

Fixed issue of players not being able to attack or interact after carrying items sometimes

Fixed issue of picked arrow icons changing on action panel sometimes

Fixed companions defaulting to defense mode sometimes

Fixed fishing nets not giving fish in player house on second zone

Thank you for your support! Please write your feedback on steam forums or in steam review! We will read everything!

