[New Content]

• Added new interactable object: Barrier Altar

- Interacting with it blocks incoming projectiles.

• Added new achievements:

- Free Purchase – Hold more than 20 Discount Cards.

- The Secret Behind the Door – Interact with the object behind the hidden door in Borderwatch Haven.

- It's All Fate – Randomly destroy a Legendary item.

- How is this here? – Open Legendary Chests in Winterbane Pass. (This achievement will be available in the next update)

- Time Hunter – Complete 8 stages on Insanity difficulty within 25 minutes.

*Please go to Home → Codex → Items tab and check if the “Unlock All Achievement Items” feature is enabled — it will stop achievement progress from being tracked. You need to disable this feature in order to unlock achievements.

• Added new in-game Tips.

• Added exclusive accessories for SHIBAKO 666 Skin — Headband and “666” emblem.

• Added new map.

[Interface & System Adjustments]

• Adjusted Awakening UI for better layout and clarity.

• Refined text layout and description formatting on the Settings page.

• Improved numerical display logic for higher decimal precision.

• Player SteamID is no longer used as the room number.

[Character & Skill Fixes]

• Alice

- Fixed an issue where the talent that increases projectile count displayed incorrectly after reconnecting.

- Adjusted sub-weapon attack logic:

• Players will no longer be knocked back repeatedly.

• Additional projectiles now launch in random directions from Talent and Awakening.

• Shibako

- Fixed abnormal stacking behavior of the “Proficient” awakening.

- Fixed animation freezing in the result screen model viewer.

- Fixed Primary Skill not correctly applying AoE taunt.

• Koraku

- Fixed an issue where landing animations for other players did not play correctly.

• Takehime

- Added new skill visual effects and adjusted animation timing.

- Added new talent: “Sakura Strike Mastery: Sakura Bloom Resonance”, enhancing the impact of falling secondary attacks.

[Item & Equipment Adjustments]

• Reworked Item081 – Ice Armor

- Activating it now grants Barrier, and while shielded, automatically fires snowballs at nearby enemies.

- When both shield types are active, snowballs are fired at double speed.

• Adjusted Item218 – JIL Energy

- Base Jump Count: 0.25 → 1.0

• Fixed Item175 – Nail of Malice

- Fixed an issue where it failed to properly increase the trigger rate of other items.

[Enemy & Monster Adjustments]

• Umbrella Demon

- Base Attack Power: 18 → 15

[Level & Environment Adjustments]

• Optimized enemy spawn and reward distribution logic:

- Higher chance for stronger enemies to appear.

[Other Fixes]

• Fixed an issue where healing numbers were displayed as damage.

• Fixed an issue where death counts were not recorded correctly in player history.

• Fixed an issue where Block Rate was incorrectly displayed as 100%.

• Fixed incorrect Jump Count display.

• Fixed incorrect item spawn direction.

• Fixed an issue where Alice Shop items continued floating upward after reconnecting.

• Fixed an issue where the TV Dog caused infinite enemy spawns.

• Adjusted animation timing and VFX trigger synchronization.

If you encounter any issues after the update, please contact us via Discord or use the in-game feedback feature (F10).

If you come across something fun during gameplay, you can also share it with other players using (F12).

Thank you for your continued support of EndlessAlice.