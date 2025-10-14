Attention all captains!



It may have recently occurred to you that there is a security flaw (CVE-2025-59489) affecting a wide range of games on Steam using the Unity engine, information having been made public earlier this month. The next stable update is still quite a minute away so we've decided to push a dedicated patch to stay on the safe side until then, the demo has also been patched. Please be sure to keep your games updated and integrity of game files verified by Steam.



That's all for now,

Captain,

T.T.