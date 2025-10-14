 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 New World: Aeternum Call of Duty® Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Marvel Rivals Blue Protocol: Star Resonance
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
14 October 2025 Build 20380075 Edited 14 October 2025 – 05:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Attention all captains!

It may have recently occurred to you that there is a security flaw (CVE-2025-59489) affecting a wide range of games on Steam using the Unity engine, information having been made public earlier this month. The next stable update is still quite a minute away so we've decided to push a dedicated patch to stay on the safe side until then, the demo has also been patched. Please be sure to keep your games updated and integrity of game files verified by Steam.

That's all for now,
Captain,
T.T.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1633371
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link