Hello Guardians,
With Update 1.1.1, we are launching the Halloween event in the game.
I would also like to inform you about an important update.
A recently identified security vulnerability within Unity has been spotted, and while there is currently no evidence of impact on users, I take all relevant steps to ensure you’re on the latest and safest version of the game.
To keep you safe, I've released a new patch that addresses the issue. Please update your game as soon as possible to stay protected.
You can read more about it here:
Changed files in this update