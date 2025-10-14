First of all, thank you for purchasing this desktop pet.

Because there were only five testers in total, there may be some issues that we couldn’t find—please understand.

Known issues:

None at present

Known but unresolved issues:

This app forces fullscreen, which can cause Wallpaper Engine wallpapers to stop playing when the “pause when maximized” setting is enabled. Due to layering issues, transparency may fail for some apps that make the taskbar transparent. Enabling GPU acceleration in this software can cause severe stuttering. In very rare cases, the transparent background may stop working.

Some unrelated notes:

I made this app because I wanted to create a Steam Points Shop,it's a small personal wish of mine. Valve requires the item to be paid and to meet certain conditions, so I set the lowest possible price and added some extra content and the maximum discount as compensation.

I would be extremely grateful if you would help promote it.

If, after a long time, it still cannot meet Valve’s requirements, I will release all the Steam Points Shop assets.