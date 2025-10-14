Another small one, but should help with readability. Tell me what you think!

Minor Changes

-updated highlights for cards to now pulse

-updated highlights for rows/columns to now pulse

-updated deck builder menu to have cards and tabs highlight and pulse in the same respect as cards in levels

Fixes

-fixed loading error with levels on main menu

As always, if you encounter any problems, bugs, or just want to give feedback, you can reach me via the the Discord or via Steam comments. I'll be looking!