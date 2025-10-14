Patch Notes
Fixed character gradually floating upward after long play sessions
Added the option to play with Bots!
“Mão de onze”: you can now choose whether to play or not
Fixed FindLobby
Added social media links
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Patch Notes
Fixed character gradually floating upward after long play sessions
Added the option to play with Bots!
“Mão de onze”: you can now choose whether to play or not
Fixed FindLobby
Added social media links
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update