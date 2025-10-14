 Skip to content
14 October 2025 Build 20379437
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch Notes

  • Fixed character gradually floating upward after long play sessions

  • Added the option to play with Bots!

  • “Mão de onze”: you can now choose whether to play or not

  • Fixed FindLobby

  • Added social media links

