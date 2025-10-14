 Skip to content
14 October 2025 Build 20379379 Edited 14 October 2025 – 04:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Additional visual improvements,

  • Additional game performance improvements,

  • Added seven game modes for all the arenas,

  • Conquest,

  • Rush,

  • Kill Confirmed,

  • Team Death Match,

  • Capture the Flag,

  • Free for All,

  • Search and Destroy,

  • STG-44 Easter egg (Testing pass),

  • Fixed the weather FX

Changed files in this update

Depot 3397211
