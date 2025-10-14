Additional visual improvements,
Additional game performance improvements,
Added seven game modes for all the arenas,
Conquest,
Rush,
Kill Confirmed,
Team Death Match,
Capture the Flag,
Free for All,
Search and Destroy,
STG-44 Easter egg (Testing pass),
Fixed the weather FX
Playtest v11 - Game Modes Update
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update