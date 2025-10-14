Sorry for the two hotfixes in one night, but special thanks to those who reported these bugs <3
Bug Fixes
Fixed Cursor On Gamepad Not Moving
Potential Fix for Crash When a Viewing a Player That Has Special Characters in Their Nickname
