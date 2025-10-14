 Skip to content
14 October 2025 Build 20379340 Edited 14 October 2025 – 04:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Sorry for the two hotfixes in one night, but special thanks to those who reported these bugs <3

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed Cursor On Gamepad Not Moving

  • Potential Fix for Crash When a Viewing a Player That Has Special Characters in Their Nickname


Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2141731
