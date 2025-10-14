Character Select: Previously, selected playstyles and ULTRA EX choices were retained. We have now implemented initialization when selecting characters.
Stage Select: Hidden stages now appear in Random Select mode.
Training Mode: Fixed an issue where TARO performing a state load on Player 1 side caused a malfunction.
Fixed an issue with bullet collision detection processing for certain characters.
Character Balance Changes
Robo-Azuma:
- [U1] BOKO METER now increases even when guarding.
Rogue:
- [U1] BOKO METER now increases even when guarding.
Hatoyan:
- [U2] BOKO METER now increases even when guarding.
Well-Done:
- [U2] BOKO METER now increases even when guarding.
Changed files in this update