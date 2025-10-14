Character Select: Previously, selected playstyles and ULTRA EX choices were retained. We have now implemented initialization when selecting characters.

Stage Select: Hidden stages now appear in Random Select mode.

Training Mode: Fixed an issue where TARO performing a state load on Player 1 side caused a malfunction.

Fixed an issue with bullet collision detection processing for certain characters.

Character Balance Changes

Robo-Azuma:

- [U1] BOKO METER now increases even when guarding.

Rogue:

- [U1] BOKO METER now increases even when guarding.

Hatoyan:

- [U2] BOKO METER now increases even when guarding.

Well-Done:

- [U2] BOKO METER now increases even when guarding.