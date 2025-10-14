 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 New World: Aeternum Call of Duty® Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Marvel Rivals Football Manager 26
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
14 October 2025 Build 20379251 Edited 14 October 2025 – 03:39:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Feature Adjustments::

  • When setting up the filter, the default option for the new rule is adjusted to allow the drop of necklaces, amulets, and rings by default; (This does not apply to old saves)

  • In the preset filter schemes, the option for item rarity is added to allow the drop of necklaces, amulets, and rings by default. In the socket count option, it is set to allow the drop of gloves, belts, shoes, rings, necklaces, and amulets without sockets by default; (This does not apply to old saves)

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed the issue where materials obtained from jars would appear in the equipment tab;

  • Fixed the issue where the data would not sync after changing the mercenary order in the party information interface;

Contact us: Email - send your problem to feedback@gleamerstudio.com, we will solve it ASAP. Discord - Join our community Discord Steam community - Join Steam community

Changed files in this update

Depot 3358251
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link