When setting up the filter, the default option for the new rule is adjusted to allow the drop of necklaces, amulets, and rings by default; ( This does not apply to old saves )

In the preset filter schemes, the option for item rarity is added to allow the drop of necklaces, amulets, and rings by default. In the socket count option, it is set to allow the drop of gloves, belts, shoes, rings, necklaces, and amulets without sockets by default; (This does not apply to old saves)