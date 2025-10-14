BOO!

A new SPOOOKY Toy Town Mayhem Update is here!

(This is the Halloween Update! Part two of the gamer update is still being worked on.)

What's new?

- Pumpkin Bombs! (Temporarily replaces the regular bomb)

- Bomb damage nerf

- Candy! It gives you a special effect! (Temporarily replaces the Fabulous Frankfurter)

- New Spooky Menu Music!

- Halloween themed maps! Nighttime, pumpkins, the MOON!

- New cosmetics in the shop!

- Better Crosshair!

- You can now put passwords on your lobbies!

- Unity Security Vulerability Patched!

- Other stuff that I forgot but it's probably good.

Bug fixes:

- Weird looping bug on the loading screen fixed!

- Spectating works a lot better and should now work if you're the host!

What's due for the rest of the gamer update:

- Scoreboard

- More Achievements

- New Items/Weapons

- New Map

Thanks for playing and enjoying Toy Town Mayhem!