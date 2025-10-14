BOO!
A new SPOOOKY Toy Town Mayhem Update is here!
(This is the Halloween Update! Part two of the gamer update is still being worked on.)
What's new?
- Pumpkin Bombs! (Temporarily replaces the regular bomb)
- Bomb damage nerf
- Candy! It gives you a special effect! (Temporarily replaces the Fabulous Frankfurter)
- New Spooky Menu Music!
- Halloween themed maps! Nighttime, pumpkins, the MOON!
- New cosmetics in the shop!
- Better Crosshair!
- You can now put passwords on your lobbies!
- Unity Security Vulerability Patched!
- Other stuff that I forgot but it's probably good.
Bug fixes:
- Weird looping bug on the loading screen fixed!
- Spectating works a lot better and should now work if you're the host!
What's due for the rest of the gamer update:
- Scoreboard
- More Achievements
- New Items/Weapons
- New Map
Thanks for playing and enjoying Toy Town Mayhem!
