14 October 2025 Build 20379184
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone,

Hope you're all doing well, just a small update today.

Addressing some minor issues and performance improvements.

Changes

  • Added new details.

  • Added a new secret to find.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed eating cupcakes not playing audio.

  • Fixed Beer Baron and No Smoking continously showing after completing them after Night 2.

  • Fixed a shirt in a locker vanishing in certain circumstances on Night 9/10.

  • Fixed an important note only showing on Night 9/10 if you had the Supporter Pack.

  • Fixed (optional) text not showing for the Electronic Cleanup task in various languages.

  • Minor performance and optimisation improvements.

Download Size: 692.2 MB

Report any bugs or issues on the Steam Discussion board, the Discord, or the website.

Chat soon!

Marty

Windows English Depot 2468611
