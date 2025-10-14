Hey everyone,
Hope you're all doing well, just a small update today.
Addressing some minor issues and performance improvements.
Changes
Added new details.
Added a new secret to find.
Bug Fixes
Fixed eating cupcakes not playing audio.
Fixed Beer Baron and No Smoking continously showing after completing them after Night 2.
Fixed a shirt in a locker vanishing in certain circumstances on Night 9/10.
Fixed an important note only showing on Night 9/10 if you had the Supporter Pack.
Fixed (optional) text not showing for the Electronic Cleanup task in various languages.
Minor performance and optimisation improvements.
Download Size: 692.2 MB
Report any bugs or issues on the Steam Discussion board, the Discord, or the website.
Chat soon!
Marty
Changed files in this update