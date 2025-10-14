BL Werewolf is now available!🎉

We'd like to thank so many people for their help: the performers who provided voice acting, the people who helped with test playthroughs, the people who provided wonderful music and images, and the people who supported development!

We hope you enjoy playing with friends or on stream!

Distribution of Streamer Kits has begun

We have prepared a streamer kit for streamers that includes logos, store images, and more. Please use it for thumbnails, etc.!

Streamer kit download page

Inquiries about bugs and requests

If you find any bugs in the game or have any requests regarding game or UI specifications, please create a new thread in the "Bugs and Requests" sub-forum in the Steam Community and let us know!

Steam Community>Thread List

Regarding future update plans

Although the timing is yet to be determined, we are planning the following updates in the future.

Room name change function

Add new stamp and Icon

Voice chat function improvement (noise canceling function added)

More rule configuration options -With or without items -Turns on/off whether items can be used on yourself -Turn on/off the function to hide who used an item -Turning specific items on and off -Turn on/off permission for dirty chat during the daytime phase -Others will be added upon request

Audio load reduction (fixed the issue where noise sometimes appeared in background music, etc.)

Added prison chat (text chat for students who have been expelled or have had sexual desires)

Localization available (English)

We are still experimenting with additional roles and items...! For the time being, we plan to mainly focus on updates for convenient functions, bug fixes, and load reduction.

In the unlikely event that a bug that prevents progress or other serious issues occurs, we will prioritize updates, so please report the bug to the forum mentioned above.

We will continue to do our best to make it enjoyable for you in the future. So, please enjoy "BL Werewolf: Doki-doki ♡ Summer Vacation" !!