Gameplay
- Reduced range of automatic XP pickup gravity activation. You’ll now need to walk more closely to XP orbs to pull them in to gain experience from killing enemies
- Reduced the overall power of Stellar Chefs
- Increased Stellar Chef hixbox size to make them easier to hit, especially the torso
- Decreased the overall health of Stellar Chefs
- Drastically decreased the damage-reduction effect applied to their target while channeling their healing ability
- Elite enemies LIV-Mas and Meat Zord will appear in smaller numbers, and at later difficulties
- Reduced health of Rocket Bot enemy
- Reduced difficulty of enemies spawned on Barbecunis
Art
- Added death and hit VFX to Calypso’s Heart and Kidney events
Bug Fixes
- Scaled up heart shield to prevent shooting below it
- Fixed crash that could happen when joining a multiplayer game
- Fixed UFO Alien event being buried in some of the event locations
- Fixed barrier shield bug on Kidney event
- Fixed barrier shield bug on smaller Alien Jar event
Known Issues
- No significant performance tuning has been done yet. If you are graphics bound, you can try lowering the quality settings in the Esc menu via Options → Video, but systems with more constrained hardware may struggle
- Not all input buttons and keys have icons in the UI yet. Text descriptions (eg. “J”, or “Button West”) will show up for things that do not yet have an icon in the input glyph map
- When observing other players, some UI bits such as the reload HUD don’t show accurate information for the observed player
- All cutscenes and voiceover dialogue are WIP (and most lines aren’t in at all yet)
Changed files in this update