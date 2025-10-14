(Old) To update Affection, you had to change a choice and then continue watching the video until the "Affection Result" screen.(New) Affection will now be updated as soon as you finish watching the video for the changed choice.This means you can now change Affection for each choice individually,making it easier to alter your selections.The game is now more user-friendly thanks to this update.To report bugs or other issues, please use the form below.Thank you for your continued support of "Love starts again".