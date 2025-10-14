 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 New World: Aeternum Call of Duty® Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Marvel Rivals Football Manager 26
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
14 October 2025 Build 20379049 Edited 14 October 2025 – 03:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Updated the Affection change system.
　(Old) To update Affection, you had to change a choice and then continue watching the video until the "Affection Result" screen.
　(New) Affection will now be updated as soon as you finish watching the video for the changed choice.
　　　　This means you can now change Affection for each choice individually,
　　　　making it easier to alter your selections.

Fixed some audio and transition issues in the main story videos.
Adjusted the gauge in the "Affection Result" screen.
Fixed audio issues in "Album" videos.
Fixed some functions in "Missions".
Updated in-game text for some languages.
Addressed a Unity security vulnerability.

The game is now more user-friendly thanks to this update.
To report bugs or other issues, please use the form below.
https://forms.gle/grab3eMTAGrzb9gL7

Thank you for your continued support of "Love starts again".

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3707371
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link