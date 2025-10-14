Updated the Affection change system.
(Old) To update Affection, you had to change a choice and then continue watching the video until the "Affection Result" screen.
(New) Affection will now be updated as soon as you finish watching the video for the changed choice.
This means you can now change Affection for each choice individually,
making it easier to alter your selections.
Fixed some audio and transition issues in the main story videos.
Adjusted the gauge in the "Affection Result" screen.
Fixed audio issues in "Album" videos.
Fixed some functions in "Missions".
Updated in-game text for some languages.
Addressed a Unity security vulnerability.
The game is now more user-friendly thanks to this update.
To report bugs or other issues, please use the form below.
https://forms.gle/grab3eMTAGrzb9gL7
Thank you for your continued support of "Love starts again".
Major Update! (October 14 Update)
