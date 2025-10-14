 Skip to content
14 October 2025 Build 20378943 Edited 14 October 2025 – 03:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey all, Venge has now been patched from the recent unity exploit! Thanks so much for your patience. I'm currently working on a QoL/polish update which should be out very soon!

