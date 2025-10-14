 Skip to content
14 October 2025 Build 20378895 Edited 14 October 2025 – 03:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Ferret Frenzy V1.013 Patch Notes (Windows and Linux)

  • Fixed a visual bug related to the Leaderboards button in the High Scores menu

  • Addressed softlock when going back from Control Mapper outside of the Main Menu

  • Rebalanced minigames that were unclear or too difficult

  • Made the achievement text more descriptive and clear

  • Fixed method to reset achievement variables to actually reset a Jam Toast achievement, which could cause an achievement to appear impossible if you didn't get it on your first attempt of a session

    The Mac version is coming as soon as we can, but most likely will take 2-4 weeks to fully release. Thanks for playing, everyone!

    -spiregg and Team

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3184591
