Ferret Frenzy V1.013 Patch Notes (Windows and Linux)
Fixed a visual bug related to the Leaderboards button in the High Scores menu
Addressed softlock when going back from Control Mapper outside of the Main Menu
Rebalanced minigames that were unclear or too difficult
Made the achievement text more descriptive and clear
Fixed method to reset achievement variables to actually reset a Jam Toast achievement, which could cause an achievement to appear impossible if you didn't get it on your first attempt of a session
The Mac version is coming as soon as we can, but most likely will take 2-4 weeks to fully release. Thanks for playing, everyone!
-spiregg and Team
Changed files in this update