 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 New World: Aeternum Call of Duty® Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Marvel Rivals Football Manager 26
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
14 October 2025 Build 20378887 Edited 14 October 2025 – 03:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Optimizations​

  • Improved interface frame rate performance in certain scenarios

Fixes

  • Fixed abnormal top margin spacing in full-screen mode on Windows 11

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3009141
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link