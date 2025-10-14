 Skip to content
14 October 2025 Build 20378725
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added additional debugging information for edge-cases with commands.

  • Added an "Expert" mode to settings.

  • Fixed an issue with context menus in the editor.

  • Fixed numerous issues in the "Map Tools" section of the editor.

  • Fixed an issue with traits in the template not having rank statistics set to them.

  • Fixed an issue with maps freezing input in some cases, after leaving battle.

