Added additional debugging information for edge-cases with commands.
Added an "Expert" mode to settings.
Fixed an issue with context menus in the editor.
Fixed numerous issues in the "Map Tools" section of the editor.
Fixed an issue with traits in the template not having rank statistics set to them.
Fixed an issue with maps freezing input in some cases, after leaving battle.
Bug Fixes
