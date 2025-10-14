 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 New World: Aeternum Call of Duty® Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Marvel Rivals Football Manager 26
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
14 October 2025 Build 20378507 Edited 14 October 2025 – 02:19:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Minor Patch:

  • Camera shake intensity and shake duration when hitting enemies has been reduced

  • An additional sound effect when going through trick rings has been added

  • Steam Cloud support has been enabled

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 1618211
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link