It’s been almost a month since the last update, and I haven’t been able to make as much progress as I would’ve hoped to. My available time to dev has been slashed due to external factors, and progress will be a bit slower, but I still have a lot of content I want to add, so don’t worry about me dropping the game or anything like that!



The update fixes some critical issues and adds new effects, new equipment, and new QoL features!



A huge thanks to everyone playing and supporting the game. I really appreciate you all.





Full patch notes below:



-New effects added: Bleed (5 related effects), Tokens (3 related effects), Banish (1 related effect).



-New equipment added: Sanguinary Sickle, Bleeding Bracers, Duster of Deception



-Fixed bug that wouldn’t award the “Rest to the weary” achievement to players.



-Fixed bug that would allow minion effects to trigger that minion’s own effects.



-Rebalanced costs for some effects.



-Fixed issue that would cause the UI to disappear when skipping cutscene text too quickly.



-Fixed issue that would cause the wrong image to be displayed for the Rogue's last cutscene image.



-Fixed issue that would cause the reminder text not to show up correctly when targeting optional effects.



-Improved effect ordering in forges.



-Improved cost reduction to further improve overly expensive cards.



-Fixed card improvement name to show multiple “+” on consecutive improvements.



-Added a way to close out if the mod fetching function fails to complete.



-Fixed issue that would cause some effects to be generated at unintended costs.

