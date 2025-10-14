 Skip to content
14 October 2025 Build 20378411 Edited 14 October 2025 – 02:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Larger fix list for later Chapters

  • Present incorrectly attempts to send you to a unassociated cave entrance
  • Offset camera after encounter in Ch13
  • Sound effect volume reduction on enemy attack effect
  • Alterations to some NPC dialogue
  • Correction to a few weapon descriptions
  • Percival Refers to character as incorrect name in a couple spots
  • Fixed scrolling background to lift in Ch13
  • Altered Enemy health and weaknesses Ch13
  • Various grammar/spelling corrections
  • Altered skill costs for Graham
  • Fixed an enemy being vulnerable to the venom state

Changed files in this update

