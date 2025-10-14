- Present incorrectly attempts to send you to a unassociated cave entrance
- Offset camera after encounter in Ch13
- Sound effect volume reduction on enemy attack effect
- Alterations to some NPC dialogue
- Correction to a few weapon descriptions
- Percival Refers to character as incorrect name in a couple spots
- Fixed scrolling background to lift in Ch13
- Altered Enemy health and weaknesses Ch13
- Various grammar/spelling corrections
- Altered skill costs for Graham
- Fixed an enemy being vulnerable to the venom state
Hotfix #9
Update notes via Steam Community
Larger fix list for later Chapters
