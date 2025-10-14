🚨 “HELP ON THE ROAD!” – The update that saves the day!
Your engine died? Don’t panic — the tow truck’s coming! 😎
This update adds the long-awaited tow truck system. When your vehicle breaks or runs out of gas, call for a tow and get safely back to Courier Bay.
🚗 NEW FEATURES
Fuel system: Vehicles now have tanks — refuel at gas stations!
Headlights: Drive at night with style and visibility.
Tow service: Help comes anywhere, for a fair price and a smile!
🐞 BUG FIXES
Fixed a bug where the player was teleported from the truck to Courier Bay.
💡 In short:
More realism, more fun, and fewer breakdowns — Courier Bay keeps on rolling!
