Changes
- Re-enabled Widow and Endless Map Change curse (Spirited Away).
- Increased the chance of getting The Patient slightly so more people can try the new ghost.
- Updated translations for Korean and Portuguese (Brazilian)
Fixes
- Fixed bug where Thick and Thin still shows on the curse list even after being removed when one of the players dies
- Fixed falling through the map when cursed to change maps (Spirited Away) in endless.
- Fixed the useless photos being put in the car after endless gamemode rounds
- Fixed the bug where the twins hunt stays forever (May also fix reported bugs of the map door closing and never opening)
- Fixed a bug with some items not working after changing maps, specifically things like Eirene cards or Hex Doll's protection
- Fixed the Miasma clear perk in endless as it had no effect.
- Fixed a bug where candles all show lit after round start in endless (If it still happens please report it)
Changed files in this update