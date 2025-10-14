 Skip to content
14 October 2025 Build 20378176 Edited 14 October 2025 – 01:26:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Re-enabled Widow and Endless Map Change curse (Spirited Away).
  • Increased the chance of getting The Patient slightly so more people can try the new ghost.
  • Updated translations for Korean and Portuguese (Brazilian)

Fixes

  • Fixed bug where Thick and Thin still shows on the curse list even after being removed when one of the players dies
  • Fixed falling through the map when cursed to change maps (Spirited Away) in endless.
  • Fixed the useless photos being put in the car after endless gamemode rounds
  • Fixed the bug where the twins hunt stays forever (May also fix reported bugs of the map door closing and never opening)
  • Fixed a bug with some items not working after changing maps, specifically things like Eirene cards or Hex Doll's protection
  • Fixed the Miasma clear perk in endless as it had no effect.
  • Fixed a bug where candles all show lit after round start in endless (If it still happens please report it)

