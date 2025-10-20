 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship ARC Raiders Playtest Football Manager 26 Escape From Duckov New World: Aeternum
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
20 October 2025 Build 20378119 Edited 20 October 2025 – 11:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

・Changed volume adjustment from screen close to real-time

・Added an explanation screen about the game's features at startup

・Fixed so the sky is not visible from inside caves

・Removed meshes prone to stacking

Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link