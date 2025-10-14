 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 New World: Aeternum Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Football Manager 26 Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
14 October 2025 Build 20378080 Edited 14 October 2025 – 01:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Don't allow menu to be opened while dead
- Make visited levels on minimap save even through death
- Fix regression with red key moving platform, it shouldn't move until key is found!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 4012461
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link