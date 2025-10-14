- Don't allow menu to be opened while dead
- Make visited levels on minimap save even through death
- Fix regression with red key moving platform, it shouldn't move until key is found!
Update Dec 13 8:50pm
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 4012461
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update