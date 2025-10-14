 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 New World: Aeternum Call of Duty® Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Marvel Rivals Football Manager 26
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
14 October 2025 Build 20378078 Edited 14 October 2025 – 03:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi Everyone,

We have updated the game to address a recently discovered security vulnerability within the Unity engine. We also fixed some minor bugs that we discovered during the update. Thank you for playing Operation Thunder.

Good luck, Soldier.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Operation Thunder Content Depot 1581721
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Operation Thunder Linux Depot 1581722
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link