Hello, hello, and hi! It is I, flower baasket! Hopefully this is the last of the really bad bugs, so I can get back to doing other stuff.
Additions
-Added a bunch of new win quotes
Changes
-Vevor cost reduced to 0
-Slightly increased the music during Painter Li An's cutscene
Bug • Fixes
-Fixed a bug in which Disk 6 and Disk 10 would not work correctly upon restarting the Node
-Fixed a bug in which middle clicking Cubes could activate Right-click activation Products
-Fixed a bug in which battle start Products could activate twice
-Fixed a bug in which attempting to right click a copied Vivisepulture would not work correctly
-Fixed a bug in which copying "I am The Strongest!" could potentially bug out when upgrading
-Fixed a bug in which Alice Shot Daggers would not properly reset it's cooldown between Nodes
-Removed the ability to get outside Cubes while in the Prison Phase while playing Envy Baby
-Fixed a visual bug with Mika's "Stupid Liar"
-Fixed a couple of typos
Patch • Notes - Early Access 0.2.3.2
