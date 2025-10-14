 Skip to content
14 October 2025 Build 20378064
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello, hello, and hi! It is I, flower baasket! Hopefully this is the last of the really bad bugs, so I can get back to doing other stuff.


Additions
-Added a bunch of new win quotes

Changes
-Vevor cost reduced to 0
-Slightly increased the music during Painter Li An's cutscene

Bug • Fixes
-Fixed a bug in which Disk 6 and Disk 10 would not work correctly upon restarting the Node
-Fixed a bug in which middle clicking Cubes could activate Right-click activation Products
-Fixed a bug in which battle start Products could activate twice
-Fixed a bug in which attempting to right click a copied Vivisepulture would not work correctly
-Fixed a bug in which copying "I am The Strongest!" could potentially bug out when upgrading
-Fixed a bug in which Alice Shot Daggers would not properly reset it's cooldown between Nodes
-Removed the ability to get outside Cubes while in the Prison Phase while playing Envy Baby
-Fixed a visual bug with Mika's "Stupid Liar"
-Fixed a couple of typos

Changed files in this update

