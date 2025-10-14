Hello, hello, and hi! It is I, flower baasket! Hopefully this is the last of the really bad bugs, so I can get back to doing other stuff.





Additions

-Added a bunch of new win quotes



Changes

-Vevor cost reduced to 0

-Slightly increased the music during Painter Li An's cutscene



Bug • Fixes

-Fixed a bug in which Disk 6 and Disk 10 would not work correctly upon restarting the Node

-Fixed a bug in which middle clicking Cubes could activate Right-click activation Products

-Fixed a bug in which battle start Products could activate twice

-Fixed a bug in which attempting to right click a copied Vivisepulture would not work correctly

-Fixed a bug in which copying "I am The Strongest!" could potentially bug out when upgrading

-Fixed a bug in which Alice Shot Daggers would not properly reset it's cooldown between Nodes

-Removed the ability to get outside Cubes while in the Prison Phase while playing Envy Baby

-Fixed a visual bug with Mika's "Stupid Liar"

-Fixed a couple of typos