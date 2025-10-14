Asset Snapping - Improved performance when snapping to large asset

General Performance - Improved general performance with various optimizations

🆕New & Improved Features

Explosive Arrows/Fireballs - Explosive arrows and fireballs can now destroy the world and assets

Arrows - Arrows can be picked up after being shot and fall properly after hitting something

Plant Rotation - Allow plant rotation with scroll wheel white planting

Death Chests have a new mesh and will automatically add the contents to your inventory

DreamForges will no longer allow certain requests based on the following standards No obscene or vulgar requests (profanity, slurs, or sexual content)

No requests for real people

No copyrighted material

Death Durability - On death, tools now lose 25% of their current durability

New Unlock Requisites for all castle set assets

In the controls menu you can find a toggle to turn on and off chat filtering