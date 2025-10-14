⚙️ Performance & Optimization
General Performance - Improved general performance with various optimizations
Asset Snapping - Improved performance when snapping to large asset
🆕New & Improved Features
Plant Rotation - Allow plant rotation with scroll wheel white planting
Arrows - Arrows can be picked up after being shot and fall properly after hitting something
Explosive Arrows/Fireballs - Explosive arrows and fireballs can now destroy the world and assets
🛠 Gameplay & Systems
Death Chests have a new mesh and will automatically add the contents to your inventory
DreamForges will no longer allow certain requests based on the following standards
No obscene or vulgar requests (profanity, slurs, or sexual content)
No requests for real people
No copyrighted material
Death Durability - On death, tools now lose 25% of their current durability
New Unlock Requisites for all castle set assets
In the controls menu you can find a toggle to turn on and off chat filtering
Players will no longer be able to name themselves using profane or sexual content
🎮 UI & UX Polish
Stamina Diamond - Changed the stamina wheel into a yellow stamina diamond
🐞 Bug Fixes
Watering Can Durability - Fixed a bug where watering can durability would display incorrectly
Mounting Brackets - Improved placement on mounting brackets for several broken items. Please let us know if you find more :)
Vyne Destruction - Vyne now properly destroys assets
NPC Dialogue - Fixed a bug where you could get infinite rewards from an NPC
Asset Copying - Fixed an issue where assets would sometimes be copy instead of moving
🎨 Art & Assets
Hair - Fixed some visual bugs with character hair
