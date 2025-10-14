 Skip to content
14 October 2025 Build 20378034 Edited 14 October 2025 – 19:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

⚙️ Performance & Optimization

  • General Performance - Improved general performance with various optimizations

  • Asset Snapping - Improved performance when snapping to large asset

🆕New & Improved Features

  • Plant Rotation - Allow plant rotation with scroll wheel white planting

  • Arrows - Arrows can be picked up after being shot and fall properly after hitting something

  • Explosive Arrows/Fireballs - Explosive arrows and fireballs can now destroy the world and assets

🛠 Gameplay & Systems

  • Death Chests have a new mesh and will automatically add the contents to your inventory

  • DreamForges will no longer allow certain requests based on the following standards

    • No obscene or vulgar requests (profanity, slurs, or sexual content)

    • No requests for real people

    • No copyrighted material

  • Death Durability - On death, tools now lose 25% of their current durability

  • New Unlock Requisites for all castle set assets

  • In the controls menu you can find a toggle to turn on and off chat filtering

  • Players will no longer be able to name themselves using profane or sexual content

🎮 UI & UX Polish

  • Stamina Diamond -  Changed the stamina wheel into a yellow stamina diamond

🐞 Bug Fixes

  • Watering Can Durability - Fixed a bug where watering can durability would display incorrectly

  • Mounting Brackets - Improved placement on mounting brackets for several broken items. Please let us know if you find more :) 

  • Vyne Destruction - Vyne now properly destroys assets

  • NPC Dialogue - Fixed a bug where you could get infinite rewards from an NPC

  • Asset Copying - Fixed an issue where assets would sometimes be copy instead of moving

🎨 Art & Assets

  • Hair - Fixed some visual bugs with character hair

Changed files in this update

