This patch puts back all the updates before the hotfix and includes:
** Hephaestus **
- Lighting of the temple improved.
- Hammer FX impact rework
- Fixed the animation of Hephaestus that sometimes could land above the floor.
- Fixed Hephaestus sitting animation in the intro
- Hephaestus attacks are 5% faster.
** Genetic Designs **
- Guide RNA won't show any stats in the Genetic Design to avoid confusions.
** Beluga Cannon **
- FIxed bugs related to Beluga Cannon as client.
- Ancestors will be more reactive to dodge projectiles in higher difficulties.
- Distance of the self-impact on explosion reduced from 200 cm to 120 cm.
- Direction of the player knockdown fixed.
- Infinite FX on Beluga fixed.
** Ancestor tackle attack **
- Added a new sound cue before the jump happens.
- Visual telegraph now happens in further distances.
- Hit trace reduced from 80cm to 60cm.
- Perfect dodge now can happen a bit earlier against this attack.
- Last hit trace removed. (usually showing a late, odd hit event).
** World **
- Little updates in the softness of the Biomes lighting.
Changed files in this update