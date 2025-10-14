 Skip to content
14 October 2025 Build 20377982
Update notes via Steam Community

This patch puts back all the updates before the hotfix and includes:

** Hephaestus **

- Lighting of the temple improved.

- Hammer FX impact rework

- Fixed the animation of Hephaestus that sometimes could land above the floor.

- Fixed Hephaestus sitting animation in the intro

- Hephaestus attacks are 5% faster.

** Genetic Designs **

- Guide RNA won't show any stats in the Genetic Design to avoid confusions.

** Beluga Cannon **

- FIxed bugs related to Beluga Cannon as client.

- Ancestors will be more reactive to dodge projectiles in higher difficulties.

- Distance of the self-impact on explosion reduced from 200 cm to 120 cm.

- Direction of the player knockdown fixed.

- Infinite FX on Beluga fixed.

** Ancestor tackle attack **

- Added a new sound cue before the jump happens.

- Visual telegraph now happens in further distances.

- Hit trace reduced from 80cm to 60cm.

- Perfect dodge now can happen a bit earlier against this attack.

- Last hit trace removed. (usually showing a late, odd hit event).

** World **

- Little updates in the softness of the Biomes lighting.

Changed files in this update

