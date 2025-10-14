We've added new visual effect controls in the Settings menu:
Screen Distortion Effects - Toggle screen rolling and warping
Static Noise - Toggle the CRT static noise effect
Scanlines - Toggle the CRT horizontal scanline effect
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
We've added new visual effect controls in the Settings menu:
Screen Distortion Effects - Toggle screen rolling and warping
Static Noise - Toggle the CRT static noise effect
Scanlines - Toggle the CRT horizontal scanline effect
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update