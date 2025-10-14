 Skip to content
14 October 2025 Build 20377959 Edited 14 October 2025 – 00:46:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We've added new visual effect controls in the Settings menu:

  • Screen Distortion Effects - Toggle screen rolling and warping

  • Static Noise - Toggle the CRT static noise effect

  • Scanlines - Toggle the CRT horizontal scanline effect

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3526342
