 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 New World: Aeternum Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Football Manager 26 Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
14 October 2025 Build 20377842 Edited 14 October 2025 – 00:32:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

There's a bug somewhere with faction camp eating and drinking which was triggering an infinite loop for NPCs. This loop prevented NPCs from actually eating and drinking when it triggered, and if you were late enough in the game, they'd start starving to death. I'm still tracking the loop issue down, but for now I've decided to disable NPC needs for all NPCs who are not in the player's faction. This should handle any issues they were having. Your own people still need food and water.

I was working on cleaning some other stuff up, so in addition, diving beetles and armored/matriarch centipedes are now slightly smaller. Hooray for non sequitors!

Changed files in this update

Linux Depot 3560031
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3560032
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3560033
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link