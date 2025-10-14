HFI's UI will now scale up at resolutions above 1080p (this should resolve the small text issues that were reported by people using 4k monitors)
The extra "tick" that was happening when sleep completely fills on Farmhand no longer happens
Spamming the Buy All button really really fast no longer allows you to buy shop items you can't afford
Research and You book now has a consistent tooltip for it's XP bonus
The first hit an enemy does after the Squire auto advances now deals damage
You are no longer able to change dungeons while in recovery (this was causing some issues)
If you activate Spin Slash and are defeated before it goes off, Spin Slash is no longer carried over to the next enemy (this was also causing issues and didn't make a lot of sense)
Story prompts will no longer prevent you from closing other open windows/popups
0.5.1 - Fixes and Improvements
Update notes via Steam Community
