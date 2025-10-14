 Skip to content
14 October 2025 Build 20377838 Edited 14 October 2025 – 01:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • HFI's UI will now scale up at resolutions above 1080p (this should resolve the small text issues that were reported by people using 4k monitors)

  • The extra "tick" that was happening when sleep completely fills on Farmhand no longer happens

  • Spamming the Buy All button really really fast no longer allows you to buy shop items you can't afford

  • Research and You book now has a consistent tooltip for it's XP bonus

  • The first hit an enemy does after the Squire auto advances now deals damage

  • You are no longer able to change dungeons while in recovery (this was causing some issues)

  • If you activate Spin Slash and are defeated before it goes off, Spin Slash is no longer carried over to the next enemy (this was also causing issues and didn't make a lot of sense)

  • Story prompts will no longer prevent you from closing other open windows/popups

Changed files in this update

