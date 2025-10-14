Hello again, here with a more functionality-focused update this time. Resolving a lot of editor-related issues to make mapping feel ever so slightly less like walking on legos.
Main Game:
New Normal Map! The Ride of This Night, a chill synthwave song.
Minor performance improvements and reduced memory usage.
Editor:
Setting the preview point of the song now works.
You can no longer place notes outside of your view if you tab out or if your mouse moves in a funky way.
Fixed an issue that prevented removing notes from being removed from maps due to a rounding error. (e.g. game tries to remove a note at 2.59s when the note is actually at 2.58s)
Added note hit sounds to the editor
Improved the Editor's layout and look.
Rows 2, 5, and 8 now are highlighted to make it easy to differentiate rows.
"Ghost note" bug has been fixed where certain notes would exist within the map but not be visible, old maps you may have made will be repaired if you open and save it in the editor.
Other:
Updated the Unity version for an important security patch.
Have fun mapping and playing the new maps! (or don't, I'm not your mom)
ps. In a few days another brand new map will be added in a patch.
Changed files in this update