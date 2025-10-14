Hello again, here with a more functionality-focused update this time. Resolving a lot of editor-related issues to make mapping feel ever so slightly less like walking on legos.

Main Game:

New Normal Map! The Ride of This Night, a chill synthwave song.

Editor:

Setting the preview point of the song now works.

You can no longer place notes outside of your view if you tab out or if your mouse moves in a funky way.

Fixed an issue that prevented removing notes from being removed from maps due to a rounding error. (e.g. game tries to remove a note at 2.59s when the note is actually at 2.58s)

Added note hit sounds to the editor

Improved the Editor's layout and look.

Rows 2, 5, and 8 now are highlighted to make it easy to differentiate rows.