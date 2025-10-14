This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey everyone!

Just a very small announcement: we're scheduling a small patch for the upcoming weekend (17th or 18 of this month).

The patch will solve a huge performance problem in the lobby. We figured that the leaderboard becoming bigger and bigger is causing a big problem. The leaderboard will only show the top 100 and your own rank until we patch a more optimized version of it!

Sorry for the inconvenience, we hope you're having fun with the new map!

Upcoming patch notes:



Panicore Release Version 1.2.0.2

Additions:

Added F1 as a key to toggle UI for more immersion

Added an "Exploration" mode to practice maps (removes the entity but can't get achievements)

Added DLSS 4 technology

Added a files counter to the inventory screen (pressing TAB)

Added restart button into pause menu

Changes:

Limiting leaderboard entries to top 100 for now (unexpected strong performance impact!)

Bugfixes:

Fixed a bug where Outbreak Mode wouldn't spawn in Zombies in Hospital

Fixed a bug where the names of players would overlap in spectator HUD

Fixed a bug where some object hat bad LOD settings making them look weird

Fixed a bug where the Military Base entity would spawn in spots they would be stuck at

Fixed a bug where the player could be stuck in the Military Base

Fixed a bug where inverting axes in the settings wouldn't have any effect

Fixed some more visible LOD problems in the Military Base

Potential Fixes: