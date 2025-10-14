 Skip to content
14 October 2025 Build 20377519 Edited 14 October 2025 – 00:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

Just a very small announcement: we're scheduling a small patch for the upcoming weekend (17th or 18 of this month).

The patch will solve a huge performance problem in the lobby. We figured that the leaderboard becoming bigger and bigger is causing a big problem. The leaderboard will only show the top 100 and your own rank until we patch a more optimized version of it!

Sorry for the inconvenience, we hope you're having fun with the new map!

Upcoming patch notes:

Panicore Release Version 1.2.0.2

Additions:

  • Added F1 as a key to toggle UI for more immersion

  • Added an "Exploration" mode to practice maps (removes the entity but can't get achievements)

  • Added DLSS 4 technology

  • Added a files counter to the inventory screen (pressing TAB)

  • Added restart button into pause menu

Changes:

  • Limiting leaderboard entries to top 100 for now (unexpected strong performance impact!)

Bugfixes:

  • Fixed a bug where Outbreak Mode wouldn't spawn in Zombies in Hospital

  • Fixed a bug where the names of players would overlap in spectator HUD

  • Fixed a bug where some object hat bad LOD settings making them look weird

  • Fixed a bug where the Military Base entity would spawn in spots they would be stuck at

  • Fixed a bug where the player could be stuck in the Military Base

  • Fixed a bug where inverting axes in the settings wouldn't have any effect

  • Fixed some more visible LOD problems in the Military Base

Potential Fixes:

  • Potential fix for nametags not showing up

  • Potential fix for getting stuck in a computer on the Military Base map (pressing escape/pause key as a failsafe)

Changed depots in beta branch

Windows 64-bit Depot 2695941
