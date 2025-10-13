Pushing out another update today, fixing both some minor and a couple more important issues.

Objects where you need to use items should now give a remark if you use the wrong item.

The maid's ghost has had "VA" added to dialogue like the rest, and has had some text fixed due to some unsupported font symbols.

Crash bug related to errors in save files has been fixed.

Camera not resetting after checking servants quarters bed has been fixed.

Fixed an out-of-bounds camera angle.

Fixed the "highlight hint" system for most(if not all) documents as they weren't being flagged properly. With only a couple of exceptions, this won't fix the problem for puzzles already solved in existing save files.