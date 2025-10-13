 Skip to content
13 October 2025 Build 20377357
Update notes via Steam Community

Dev-Com

Welcome, members of the Accord!


This is a tiny patch to fix small issues found by the players that effect their gameplay.

Thank you all for the bug reports.

As always, for more information regarding the latest technical support, patches, and updates, please join our Discord Community.

LINK ----> https://discord.gg/2ukYHQm

Till the next Dev-Com over and out.

Penkura Main Branch Adjustment

---------------------
⊞ Bugs/Errors ⊞
---------------------

◈ Test fix for Command Panel being slightly cut off by the screen resolution.

◈ Error while calculating damage done to creatures.

◈ When the player is interacting with any storage and then forces the character to use the tablet, it will open both UI, allowing the player to move with one of the UIs still open.

◈ Under some foliage, items could not be interacted with.

-------------------------------------------------
⊞ Improvements / changes / additions ⊞
-------------------------------------------------

◈ Added a Small Depot to the base construction list at Research Station #8.

◈ Drastically improve foliage detection, it should fix some of the weird behavior of objects not being detected while inside the foliage (for example items in bushes) but also make detection of bushes much easier for the construction bot to dematerialize them when placing buildings.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Penkura Content Depot 739721
