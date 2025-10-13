Dev-Com
Welcome, members of the Accord!
This is a tiny patch to fix small issues found by the players that effect their gameplay.
Thank you all for the bug reports.
As always, for more information regarding the latest technical support, patches, and updates, please join our Discord Community.
LINK ----> https://discord.gg/2ukYHQm
Till the next Dev-Com over and out.
Penkura Main Branch Adjustment
---------------------
⊞ Bugs/Errors ⊞
---------------------
◈ Test fix for Command Panel being slightly cut off by the screen resolution.
◈ Error while calculating damage done to creatures.
◈ When the player is interacting with any storage and then forces the character to use the tablet, it will open both UI, allowing the player to move with one of the UIs still open.
◈ Under some foliage, items could not be interacted with.
-------------------------------------------------
⊞ Improvements / changes / additions ⊞
-------------------------------------------------
◈ Added a Small Depot to the base construction list at Research Station #8.
◈ Drastically improve foliage detection, it should fix some of the weird behavior of objects not being detected while inside the foliage (for example items in bushes) but also make detection of bushes much easier for the construction bot to dematerialize them when placing buildings.
Changed files in this update